City to set up group to advise on COVID-19 prevention, economic recovery

A resident in HCM City is inoculated against COVID-19. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — HCM City People's Committee Chairman Nguyễn Thành Phong has approved the establishment of an advisory group for COVID-19 prevention and economic revival.

It will consist of eight leading academics in various fields, and be headed by Dr Vũ Thành Tự Anh of Fulbright Việt Nam University with Dr Trương Minh Huy Vũ of the Vietnam National University of HCM City as his deputy.

The group will attend meetings of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and others on pandemic prevention and control, receive all relevant information, and co-ordinate with the Data Analytics Centre to standardise data related to the epidemic.

Its mission comprises researching and suggesting specific solutions and measures to the Chairman for fighting COVID-19 while also reviving economic growth.

The city Department of Science and Technology has launched a programme called 'HCMC Innovation Solution- COVID-19' (HIS – COVID 2021) to seek out and connect innovative solutions for coping with the pandemic.

It has solicited registration by individuals, teams, organisations, and businesses with innovative solutions, technology applications or digital transformation initiatives that can help the city deal with the outbreak.

It encourages innovations, big and small, that can be applied to patient care, disease control and contact tracing, and technology solutions that enable businesses to maintain operations amid the pandemic.

Twenty outstanding solutions and technologies will be chosen and their innovators will receive training and consulting to improve their presentation skills.

The 10 best will be selected to be honoured at the 2021 HCM City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week – WHISE 2021.

They will then be introduced to city agencies and the HCM City Union of Business Associations to enable commercial transfer.

Businesses and start-ups with innovative solutions that need further support will be created condition to register for the department's SpeedUp Programme under which they could receive investments to foster further development.

Registration is open from now until August 15. — VNS