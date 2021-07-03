Children hospital stops receiving inpatients in section C

Following the direction of the Department of Health, the hospital will not admit any patient into the section because four patients and their caregivers are positive for the coronavirus.
The hospital said that other boarding areas are still operating as usual.
The hospital keeps providing diagnosis or treatment to outpatients and emergency medical services, and child patients. The hospital will admit patients who doctors have written an order to admit to a hospital as inpatients but they will stay in other sections.
Right after receiving the information of positive patients, the hospital has separated each pair of patients and their relatives into two different rooms for testing again. Test results have shown that a patient born in 2000 and her mother, who is her caregiver, are positive for the deadly virus.
The patient was hospitalized on June 25 with a diagnosis of septic fever and Wilms' tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. They both underwent Covid-19 tests on June 26 whose results came out negative.
Presently, the two were transferred to the City Children Hospital for isolation as per the regulation of Covid-19 prevention and control.
The hospital in coordination with the city center for Disease Control has conducted tracing measures as well as fumigated section C. All medical staff members and patients in section C had to undergo a test. Another mother and child in the section were discovered to contract the coronavirus disease while the remaining were negative.
By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan
- TWG breaks ground for Maternity, Children Hospital in Mekong Delta Province
- Winchester Halloween Display Raises Money For Children’s Hospital
- Now Leeds and Edinburgh hospitals cancel non-urgent ops to make room for Covid-19 patients as top surgeon warns cancelled NHS ops are only 'going to happen more'
- New oncology hospital inaugurated in HCMC to reduce patient overload
- African American girl, 11, is hospitalized after being attacked and knocked unconscious by 12-year-old white boy who 'hurled racist insults at her before hitting her in the head with a metal pole'
- Rise in hospital admissions because of bad weather
- Devendra Fadnavis receives plasma therapy for COVID-19
- NHS 'neglects' parents of sick children
- Shriners Hospital Houston welcomes new facility dog to help patients cope
- NHS England plans high street 'one-stop' diagnostic centres
- Alexei Navalny Discharged From Charite Hospital
- Security guard, secretary of Tardeo housing society booked for restraining, harassing nurses of Mumbai’s Bhatia Hospital
- 82% of hospital patients discharged to care homes in Scotland not tested for Covid-19
- Hero father pulls family-of-SIX including two children to safety and gives life-saving CPR after they were swept out to sea off Cornwall in 'miracle' rescue
- 'All We Heard Was a Child Screaming'—Copperhead Snake Sends 8-Year-Old Boy to the Hospital for 4 Days
- Books give company to those in isolation at this hospital
- U.S. stops holding migrant children in hotels, but says they can still be expelled
- Floating hospital treats flood-ravaged community in Bangladesh
- Jibon Kheya: Bangladeshi floating hospital treats flood-ravaged community
- This Hospital Successfully Performs Complicated Liver Transplants On Children With A Rare Disorder
Children hospital stops receiving inpatients in section C have 491 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.