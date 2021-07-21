Checkpoints cause traffic jams for drivers heading into Hà Nội

A driver shows his joy after getting a COVID-19 negative quick test result at the Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Highway Toll Station. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Checkpoints established to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hà Nội are creating traffic jams around the city.

A Vietnam News Agency correspondent photographed the Liên Ninh toll station on Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Highway in Thanh Trì District, with thousands of cars lined up for kilometres, at about 8am on Tuesday.

At the medical declaration desk, dozens of people were crammed together, causing problems for the control force. It has reportedly taken hours for some vehicles to get through.

At a similar checkpoint on Highway 5 in Gia Lâm District, at 10am on Tuesday, hundreds of vehicles stretched for about two kilometres leading to traffic jams.

Hà Nội Police confirmed there was congestion at a number of checkpoints and medical staff and the police force were stretched thin.

Colonel Dương Đức Hải, head of the Traffic Police Department said that his unit has assigned 795 traffic police, 421 mobile police, 812 medical officers, 539 grassroots officials and many other forces have participated in 22 posts throughout the day.

Block source of infection

At a meeting of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon, deputy director of the Hà Nội Public Security Department Trần Ngọc Dương said that the control of vehicles at 22 checkpoints were caused by the lack of manpower. In particular more medical staff were needed.

To overcome this, the department has arranged more personnel to reduce the load at the checkpoints. In addition, the unit has also assigned different lanes for trucks and container trucks to pass through without stopping.

Director of the Department of Transport Vũ Văn Viện said that the department had stopped passenger cars to 37 provinces and cities to ensure a 50 per cent reduction in passengers on public transport.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh on Tuesday also directed the Department of Health and related units to quickly assess medical declarations by scanning QR codes to manage people entering and leaving the city, especially from pandemic areas to ensure effective prevention of the pandemic. — VNS