Charter flights to be arranged to send people in southern localities to hometown

The move came following instructions of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport to create all possible conditions for workers and people in HCM City and southern localities to return to their hometowns while ensuring the strict observance of COVID-19 preventive rules, according to an official document newly issued by CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang.
Airlines must immediately take necessary steps to start the transport while localities and authorized organisations are required to promptly devise plans for the arrangement of charter flights for the returnees.
All passengers must present a valid negative PCR coronavirus test result conducted no more than three days before departure or undergo rapid testing at airports before boarding the flights.
The CAAV also required airports in southern regions to offer rapid testing services.
Source: VNA
