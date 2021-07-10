Charity groups provide free meals to those in need

For more than a week now, at the corner of Lê Văn Linh – Nguyễn Tất Thành streets in District 4, a “zero-đồng market” has helped people in need during COVID-19. — VNS Photos Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — Charities have set up “rice ATMs”, free food refrigerators and zero-đồng markets to help the poor and those staying in quarantine areas in HCM City.

The city has implemented social distancing for nearly a month now, and many poor workers are struggling. Charities have been providing meals and essential necessities for those in need. Thanks to these volunteer activities, the poor and those in quarantine can live more comfortably. — VNS

Each person receives free food, including vegetables, rice, milk, rice cooking oil, fish sauce, and eggs, and masks, worth about VNĐ200,000 (US$8.7).

Every day, the volunteer group “Joining Hands for the Community” provides 300 to 350 food packages for those in need.

A community fridge has been set up in 10 locations in HCM City to receive and give out food for free to poor labourers.

People receive food such as rice, vegetables and eggs at various locations in the city.

In the past few weeks, Mãn Tự Vegan’s volunteer kitchen, located at 201 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai in District 1, has been an address sharing love through meals for many people in difficulty.

Thanks to the help of many people, this vegetarian group can cook more than 4,000 meals every day.

For more than a week now, Tân Sa Châu church in Tân Bình District has provided meals, bread, rice, potatoes and other items for the poor.