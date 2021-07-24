Central city lures investment in mid COVID-19 hit

ĐÀ NẴNG — The US's Vector Fabrication Inc has been scouting locations in central Việt Nam for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) factory with an estimated investment of US$60 million, according to the Head of the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Đà Nẵng HPIZA), Phạm Trường Sơn.
Sơn confirmed to Việt Nam News, that the city's People's Committee has asked the board for an introduction to the park for the US investor from California.
It's a positive recovery sign for foreign investment in the city during the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the city and many provinces in Việt Nam, Sơn said.
Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, potential foreign and domestic investors have been eyeing establishing manufacturing factories at the central city's industrial zones and hi-tech parks. In all, a total of US$145.3 million from 16 foreign direct investment projects and VNĐ481 billion ($21 million) from 12 domestic projects flowed into the city in the first six months of this year, Sơn said.
He also said the Fujikin Incorporated from Japan planned to inaugurate the first R&D centre at Đà Nẵng High-Tech Park in the order of US$35 million to produce air valves using semiconductor production lines, as well as medical equipment, robots, new energy technology using hydrogen, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Earlier, Đà Nẵng HPIZA agreed to an investment proposal from Intex Development Company, a member of Intex Group from the US to build a factory for $12 million at Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone.
It would produce 1.9 million water filter boxes for above ground pools and 2.4 million water and air pumps per year.
In June, local bakery Bảo Ngọc company agreed to pour VNĐ160 billion ($7 million) into building a plant in Đà Nẵng and supplying 12,000 tonnes of products per year.
Another local logistics company, Vinalog, decided to build a logistic service centre on 15,000sq.m at Hòa Khánh IZ with VNĐ75 billion ($3.3 million).
The logistics centre would provide a storage and commodities packaging system with a 300,000 tonne capacity each year.
According to the HPIZA managing board, a Đà Nẵng joint-stock steel producer will build a steel factory with $42.5 million investment at Liên Chiểu IZ. The steel producer said it would supply 500,000 tonnes of steel for construction each year.
Some key manufacturing companies at the city's hi-tech park and IZs have been implanting the 'three-on-site' policy for labourers to continue operations during the most recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Sơn said aerospace components manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC), Đà Nẵng Rubber company and Đông Á Paper Mill had created safe working zones and dining halls as well as temporary sleeping areas for workers so that they can stay on site.
Earlier this year, investment proposals were granted to Silicon Valley investors including Arevo Inc and United States Enterprises with a total investment of $245 million for developing a semiconductor and a 3D printer manufacturing project at the city's Hi-tech Park.
The city had been calling for investors from Silicon Valley and the US in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate, and automation.— VNS
- COVID-19 hits commercial space rents in Vietnam
- France, Romania Receive First Doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
- Recapping 2020's COVID-19 Disinformation Pandemic
- As COVID-19 Numbers Drop, Indian Capital Savors a Sense of Normalcy
- Orange County Reports 3,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Breaks Hospitalization Record Again
- Brazilian Researchers Say Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective
- Mexico First Latin American Country With COVID-19 Vaccination Program
- Orange County COVID-19 ICU Capacity Hits Zero, Health Officials Suspend Ambulance Diversion
- COVID-19 December 16 Highlights: Maharashtra reports 4,304 fresh cases
- US futures slump as new Covid-19 variant spoils the stimulus party
- Cities and Regions That Shut Down Again After New COVID-19 Spikes
- 10,000 Delhiites now dead from Covid-19
- How COVID-19 Is Impacting People of Color in Every State
- Without fuss, Vietnamese make a song and dance over Covid-19
- 2020 and Covid-19: Vietnamese economy down but not out
- Hyderabad set to emerge as global hub for Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
- Hyderabad set to emerge as global hub for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
- India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
- Recurrence of COVID-19: Travel companies need to join hands to solve crisis
- Britain records 26,688 more Covid-19 cases and 191 deaths as daily infections rise by a third in a week and SAGE adviser warns crisis will peak at Christmas without a full lockdown now
Central city lures investment in mid COVID-19 hit have 811 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.