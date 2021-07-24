Central city lures investment in mid COVID-19 hit

An engineer monitors a production line at a circuit board factory at Da Nang IT Park. The central city’s IZs and IPs have still lured investment in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo courtesy of Trung Nam Group

ĐÀ NẴNG — The US's Vector Fabrication Inc has been scouting locations in central Việt Nam for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) factory with an estimated investment of US$60 million, according to the Head of the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Đà Nẵng HPIZA), Phạm Trường Sơn.

Sơn confirmed to Việt Nam News, that the city's People's Committee has asked the board for an introduction to the park for the US investor from California.

It's a positive recovery sign for foreign investment in the city during the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the city and many provinces in Việt Nam, Sơn said.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, potential foreign and domestic investors have been eyeing establishing manufacturing factories at the central city's industrial zones and hi-tech parks. In all, a total of US$145.3 million from 16 foreign direct investment projects and VNĐ481 billion ($21 million) from 12 domestic projects flowed into the city in the first six months of this year, Sơn said.

He also said the Fujikin Incorporated from Japan planned to inaugurate the first R&D centre at Đà Nẵng High-Tech Park in the order of US$35 million to produce air valves using semiconductor production lines, as well as medical equipment, robots, new energy technology using hydrogen, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Earlier, Đà Nẵng HPIZA agreed to an investment proposal from Intex Development Company, a member of Intex Group from the US to build a factory for $12 million at Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone.

It would produce 1.9 million water filter boxes for above ground pools and 2.4 million water and air pumps per year.

In June, local bakery Bảo Ngọc company agreed to pour VNĐ160 billion ($7 million) into building a plant in Đà Nẵng and supplying 12,000 tonnes of products per year.

Another local logistics company, Vinalog, decided to build a logistic service centre on 15,000sq.m at Hòa Khánh IZ with VNĐ75 billion ($3.3 million).

The logistics centre would provide a storage and commodities packaging system with a 300,000 tonne capacity each year.

According to the HPIZA managing board, a Đà Nẵng joint-stock steel producer will build a steel factory with $42.5 million investment at Liên Chiểu IZ. The steel producer said it would supply 500,000 tonnes of steel for construction each year.

Da Nang IT Park is designed as a ‘Silicon Valley’ in Viet Nam. The city’s IT park and IZs drew a total of US$3 billion investment from domestic and foreign investors. Photo courtesy Trung Nam Group

Some key manufacturing companies at the city's hi-tech park and IZs have been implanting the 'three-on-site' policy for labourers to continue operations during the most recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Sơn said aerospace components manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC), Đà Nẵng Rubber company and Đông Á Paper Mill had created safe working zones and dining halls as well as temporary sleeping areas for workers so that they can stay on site.

Earlier this year, investment proposals were granted to Silicon Valley investors including Arevo Inc and United States Enterprises with a total investment of $245 million for developing a semiconductor and a 3D printer manufacturing project at the city's Hi-tech Park.

The city had been calling for investors from Silicon Valley and the US in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate, and automation.— VNS