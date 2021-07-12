Caseload tops 30,000 on Monday, as new daily case record set again

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw a record number of COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday, the same day the overall caseload topped 30,000.
A total of 2,383 cases were recorded on Monday, including 1,764 in HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, leading to the Ministry of Health increasing the self-isolation period for people returning from HCM City to other areas from seven days to 14, effective starting today.
A total of 28,689 cases have been reported since the start of the fourth wave on April 27.
Other cities and provinces that recorded new cases were Bình Dương (128), Tiền Giang (118), Đồng Nai (82), Khánh Hoà (58), Đồng Tháp (40), Phú Yên (30), Hà Nội (29), Vĩnh Long (26), Đà Nẵng (14), An Giang (11), Bình Phước (8 ), Trà Vinh (8), Hậu Giang (8 ), Bắc Giang (7), Hưng Yên (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Sóc Trăng (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Tây Ninh (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Huế (1), Nghệ An (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1) and Đắk Nông (1).
A total of 2,096 of the new cases were recorded in locked-down areas or quarantine zones.
Eleven localities have not reported a single new case during the last two weeks. They are Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai and Quảng Ninh.
Six imported cases were also quarantined upon arrival today.
Fifty-six people were given the all-clear by doctors Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,331.
A total of 4 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 277,000 have received two shots. — VNS
