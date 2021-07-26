Can Tho City General Hospital locked down as Covid infections found

A panoramic view of the Can Tho City General Hospital, which was put under lockdown due to Covid-19 cases starting today, July 26 – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – The Can Tho City General Hospital has been put on lockdown from today, July 26, as it is linked to a number of new Covid-19 infections.

The city’s health authority will trace direct contacts of the confirmed cases and test those coming into close contact with the cases such as medical workers, patients, caregivers, security guards and employees of the parking lot at the hospital, Bnews reported.

Patients and caregivers must stay in place, file health declarations and follow anti-virus protocols. The local authorities have disinfected the affected areas of the hospital.

Medical workers who were on duty on July 24 and 25 took rapid tests. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on those who test positive to confirm whether they were infected with the disease or not. The heads of the affected departments were told to team up with the competent forces to trace contacts and quarantine the affected areas as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Center for Disease Control in this Mekong Delta city had announced a number of Covid cases detected at the hospital. Of them, one case was detected on July 24 and six others tested positive on July 25. These cases are medical workers at the hospital.

According to the municipal Department of Health, the city had reported 688 locally-infected cases as of 5 p.m. on July 25 in the latest outbreak. July 25 alone saw 150 new cases, up by 37 versus the previous day.

