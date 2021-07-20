Cambodia grants face masks, oxygen generators to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight

The gift from the Cambodian Government comprises 1 million medical face masks, 100,000 N95 face masks, 100 five-litre oxygen generators and cash worth 200,000 USD.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc thanked Prime Minister Samdech Hunsen, Royal Government and people of Cambodia for their support of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health, said that the time-honoured friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam has been nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the mutual support between the two countries clearly reflects their close and strong neighbourliness, she stated, believing that the bilateral collaboration will be tightened, thus bringing about benefits for the two peoples, and for peace, security and development in the region and the world.

Source: VNA