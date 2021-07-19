HCM CITY — The People's Committee of HCM City – Việt Nam's largest COVID hotspot – held a ceremony at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Monday to mark receiving a shipment of face masks and oxygen generators donated by Cambodia.
The gift from the Cambodian Government comprises of 1 million medical face masks, 100,000 N95 face masks, 100 five-litre oxygen generators and cash worth US$200,000.
Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Dương Anh Đức thanked Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for supporting Việt Nam.
Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health, said that friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam had been nurtured by generations of leaders and the people of both countries.
The official said that during the coronavirus pandemic, mutual support between the two countries clearly reflected their closeness and neighbourliness, and bilateral collaboration would be tightened to benefit the two peoples for peace, security and development in the region and wider world. — VNS
- 5 Healthy Food Trends That Will Rule 2016
- 5 Healthy Eating Trends That Will Rule 2016
- The Doctors of Chaos
- Why Our Health Care Is Hurting
- The MH Interview: Mark Wahlberg
- The Doctors of War
- Bosnia war survivor warns of things to come in collapse of America
- Benevolent Beauty Buys
- A Look At New Orleans' New Food Groove
- Where Do Babies Come From Anyway?
- PTSD Epidemic- Personal Look
- The Demons on My Rope Line
- Charlie Sheen Profiled
- Anno 2205 review: One small step for Anno, one giant leap for Anno-kind
- The Secret Benefits of Giving and How to Give Well
- How you are conned into eating food that makes and keeps you sick
- When a Man's Body Fails
- Solving the Cancer Puzzle
- The Men Who Killed Bin Laden
- The Killer Bug and the Copper Cure
Cambodia donates face masks, oxygen generators to HCM City coronavirus fight have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.