Cambodia donates face masks, oxygen generators to HCM City coronavirus fight

Youk Sambath, Cambodian health ministry Secretary of State (left), presents gifts to Dương Anh Đức, Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee, at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HCM CITY — The People's Committee of HCM City – Việt Nam's largest COVID hotspot – held a ceremony at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Monday to mark receiving a shipment of face masks and oxygen generators donated by Cambodia.

The gift from the Cambodian Government comprises of 1 million medical face masks, 100,000 N95 face masks, 100 five-litre oxygen generators and cash worth US$200,000.

Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Dương Anh Đức thanked Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for supporting Việt Nam.

Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health, said that friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam had been nurtured by generations of leaders and the people of both countries.

The official said that during the coronavirus pandemic, mutual support between the two countries clearly reflected their closeness and neighbourliness, and bilateral collaboration would be tightened to benefit the two peoples for peace, security and development in the region and wider world. — VNS