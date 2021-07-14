Cà Mau to penalise shrimp breeders causing environmental pollution

Breeding shrimp using the super – intensive farming technique in Cà Mau City's Hoà Tân Commune. – VNA/VNS Photo Kim Há

CÀ MAU – The southernmost province of Cà Mau will fine shrimp breeders who violate regulations on dredging shrimp ponds and cause environmental pollution under a new decision to take effect on July 24.

The country's largest shrimp producing province has more than 300,000ha of shrimp bred using various methods like advanced extensive, semi-intensive, intensive, and super intensive farming.

But dredging shrimp ponds to renovate them and taking the mud and other residues, especially where intensive farming is done, is a major cause of pollution if dumped into rivers and canals, which they often are.

To address this problem, the province People's Committee requires the mud to be stored in proper containing areas and not poured into rivers and canals.

Besides, the dredging of ponds is not allowed in protective and production forests if they cause damage to the forests.

Dredging can be done manually year round but only between August 15 and October 15 if done by machines.

Dredged mud and wastewater have to be stored in a containing area, and the water can only be released after two to three days.

Under the decision, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, districts and communes will strengthen advocacy to enhance awareness about the proper ways to dredge shrimp ponds.

They will also tighten inspection of the activity to protect the environment. – VNS