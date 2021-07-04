Businesses struggle to survive during pandemic

The Saigon Times

The fourth Covid-19 wave beginning in late April, which is much more complicated and dangerous than previous outbreaks, has caused numerous difficulties for the business community in Vietnam. Many businesses are looking for ways to maintain operations and prevent themselves from falling into a deep crisis or going bankrupt.

