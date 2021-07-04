Businesses struggle to survive during pandemic
The Saigon Times
The fourth Covid-19 wave beginning in late April, which is much more complicated and dangerous than previous outbreaks, has caused numerous difficulties for the business community in Vietnam. Many businesses are looking for ways to maintain operations and prevent themselves from falling into a deep crisis or going bankrupt.
Click here for full stories:
WB helps Vietnam with recovery, urban governance
https://en.thesaigontimes.vn/tinbaichitiet/82872/
Vietnam approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
https://english.thesaigontimes.vn/82835/vietnam-approves-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-for-emergency-use.html
CPI growth in 2021's first half lowest since 2016
https://en.thesaigontimes.vn/tinbaichitiet/82847/
GDP up 5.64% in Jan-Jun amid impact of Covid-19
https://english.thesaigontimes.vn/82836/gdp-up-564-in-jan-jun-amid-impact-of-covid-19.html
- ‘It’s a huge loss’: Can elite business schools survive coronavirus?
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
- Lockdown knockdown: How Covid-19 is flattening small businesses, traders in Bengaluru
- Olvera Street merchants struggle to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Without foreign tourists, Ben Thanh Market vendors struggle to survive
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
- With jobs lost to Covid-19, Vietnamese struggle to make ends meet
- EatLafayette campaign kicks off as organizers hope campaign gives struggling restaurants a boost
- Can the Western world's oldest Chinatowns survive COVID-19?
- Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
- Business significantly slow at Saigon's once-crowded Ben Thanh Market
- The pandemic made the racial wealth gap worse: These 8 policies could fix it
- Tourist towns balance fear, survival in make-or-break summer
- California unemployment claims rise as pandemic job losses show little sign of easing
- Luxury brands look to online sales in China in aftermath of pandemic
- Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response
- Britain's biggest companies are cutting tens of thousands of jobs. Millions more are at risk
- Anger mounts after corporations tap small-business relief funds
- Why companies need to reinvent their marketing business models amid and in the post-COVID-19 world?
Businesses struggle to survive during pandemic have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.