Building rule-of-law State to better serve people: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaking at the first meeting convened by the steering committee for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 on Saturday. VNA Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI – Building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 will improve people's prosperity and the country's sustainable development.

That was the message from President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaking at the first meeting convened by the steering committee for the strategy on Saturday.

Delivering his opening speech, Phúc, who also heads the 21-member committee, said the scheme had a wide research scope and was expected to be submitted to the Party Central Committee in October next year.

He affirmed the need to build a strategic and practical project and to reach an agreement on basic viewpoints needed for successfully building the rule-of-law socialist State, including human protection, corruption prevention and combat, and a legal system that ensures international integration.

At the function, members suggested a series of measures to set the date for related research based on the nation's achievements obtained after 35 years of reform.

They recommended focusing on studying and reviewing the current situation and results of the work to build the rule-of-law socialist State in Vietnam so far, considering this an important practice for the future.

Concluding the meeting, President Phúc stressed that the project aims to serve the people for the goal of sustainable national development in accordance with the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

He said the project should take a scientific approach with a long-term vision till 2045 amid global integration and the fourth industrial revolution.

Assigning the committee to collect feedback, the State leader wished that its members would offer objective opinions that correctly reflect reality.

He asked relevant units to invite researchers and scientists to join in building the project, suggesting choosing the time since 1991 for research, with systematic topics and solid steps.

Before the meeting, Phúc held a working session with legal experts in Hà Nội on July 1 to listen to their feedback on the scheme. VNS