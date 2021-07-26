Buddhist symbols, golden seals to feature on new stamp issue

A collection of stamps showcasing Buddhist symbols and artefacts, including golden seals cast from Trần and Nguyễn dynasty gold, will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Stamps Company, from July 31.

HÀ NỘI — A collection of stamps showcasing Buddhist symbols and artefacts, including golden seals cast from Trần and Nguyễn dynasty gold, will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, in conjunction with the Vietnam Stamps Company, from July 31.

The stamp issue aims to introduce, honour and reaffirm the historical and cultural values ​​of Việt Nam, the makers have said.

The VNĐ4,000 stamps showcases the “Sắc mệnh chi bảo” seal which was used to confirm the orders, titles, and rewards of the king to the people; and the “Đại Việt Quốc Nguyễn chúa Vĩnh trấn chi bảo” seal belonging to Lord Nguyễn of Đại Việt (Great Viêt).

The VNĐ6,000 stamp features Ngọa Vân – Yên Tử (the Pagoda in the clouds) gold box, and the VNĐ12,000 stamp shows the Nhạn Tháp (Swallow Tower) ornamental box.

The "Sắc mệnh chi bảo" golden seal was created in 1827 during the reign of King Minh Mệnh (1820-1841).

This seal was originally carved from wood during the reign of King Trần Thái Tông (1225-1258) and used to issue orders in the early days of the war against Yan-Mongol army that invaded the country for the first time in 1258.

The “Đại Việt Quốc Nguyễn chúa Vĩnh trấn chi bảo” seal, is the earliest golden seal in the history of the Nguyễn dynasty. It is currently stored at the National Museum of History.

The seal was minted in 1709 during the reign of Lord Nguyễn Phúc Chu (1691-1725) who expanded the country’s southern territory to the border of Chân Lạp, establishing the Bình Thuận and Gia Định palaces.

The Ngọa Vân – Yên Tử gold box, a valuable Buddhist relic from the Trần dynasty, is currently preserved at the provincial Quảng Ninh Museum.

This treasure was discovered on the pilgrimage to Ngọa Vân Pagoda, where Trần Nhân Tông became the Buddha.

The Nhạn Tháp relics box is currently on display at provincial Nghệ An Museum and was created in the seventh century.

National treasures are artefacts representing historical epochs, and the life and culture, of various periods in Việt Nam.

The stamps will have an expiration date of June 30, 2023. VNS