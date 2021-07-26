Buddhist symbols, golden seals to feature on new stamp issue

HÀ NỘI — A collection of stamps showcasing Buddhist symbols and artefacts, including golden seals cast from Trần and Nguyễn dynasty gold, will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, in conjunction with the Vietnam Stamps Company, from July 31.
The stamp issue aims to introduce, honour and reaffirm the historical and cultural values of Việt Nam, the makers have said.
The VNĐ4,000 stamps showcases the “Sắc mệnh chi bảo” seal which was used to confirm the orders, titles, and rewards of the king to the people; and the “Đại Việt Quốc Nguyễn chúa Vĩnh trấn chi bảo” seal belonging to Lord Nguyễn of Đại Việt (Great Viêt).
The VNĐ6,000 stamp features Ngọa Vân – Yên Tử (the Pagoda in the clouds) gold box, and the VNĐ12,000 stamp shows the Nhạn Tháp (Swallow Tower) ornamental box.
The "Sắc mệnh chi bảo" golden seal was created in 1827 during the reign of King Minh Mệnh (1820-1841).
This seal was originally carved from wood during the reign of King Trần Thái Tông (1225-1258) and used to issue orders in the early days of the war against Yan-Mongol army that invaded the country for the first time in 1258.
The “Đại Việt Quốc Nguyễn chúa Vĩnh trấn chi bảo” seal, is the earliest golden seal in the history of the Nguyễn dynasty. It is currently stored at the National Museum of History.
The seal was minted in 1709 during the reign of Lord Nguyễn Phúc Chu (1691-1725) who expanded the country’s southern territory to the border of Chân Lạp, establishing the Bình Thuận and Gia Định palaces.
The Ngọa Vân – Yên Tử gold box, a valuable Buddhist relic from the Trần dynasty, is currently preserved at the provincial Quảng Ninh Museum.
This treasure was discovered on the pilgrimage to Ngọa Vân Pagoda, where Trần Nhân Tông became the Buddha.
The Nhạn Tháp relics box is currently on display at provincial Nghệ An Museum and was created in the seventh century.
National treasures are artefacts representing historical epochs, and the life and culture, of various periods in Việt Nam.
The stamps will have an expiration date of June 30, 2023. VNS
- F56 MINI to feature new driver assist systems
- OVER IT: A drone view of the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center
- USPS, musclecar stamps, Richard Petty
- 36 New Mopar Products – 2014 SEMA Show
- Ramchargers vs Golden Commandos! The Back Story Revealed!
- 1976 Pontiac Anniversary Edition Trans Am – Golden Anniversary Waltz
- Classic Truck Stamps From The US Post Office
- 1929 Ford Model A roadster – Golden Oldie
- Postal Service Revs Up For Sporty Car Stamps
- Shadow Rods XL27 Ford roadster – How The New Became The Old
- Sharks defeat Golden Knights 5-2 in Game 5 to avoid elimination
- Stephen Curry's new signature sneaker is more connected with Oakland than ever
- Matching Sealed Motors
- 2011-2012 New Cars: The Ultimate Buyer’s Guide, Part 4
- 1932 Ford Roadster – The Golden Rod
- Demps Can't Blame Anthony Davis for Firing, but AD Trade Request Sealed His Fate
- 1970 Pontiac GTO 455 – Golden Gate Goat
- August’s Featured Short Track Racing Products
- Golden State Warriors Need the Real Draymond Green More Than Ever
- The Golden Anniversary Of The Pontiac GTO – Part 6
Buddhist symbols, golden seals to feature on new stamp issue have 598 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.