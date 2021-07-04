Boxer Tâm’s Olympic slot confirmed

Boxing

Vietnamese athlete Nguyễn Thị Tâm (right) competes against Australian rival Jasmeen Hudson in the Victory 8 event in 2019. Photo nguoiduatin.vn

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s second boxing place at the Tokyo Olympics has been confirmed by the International Olympic Committee.

Nguyễn Thị Tâm on Sunday received confirmation she will take part in the women’s 51kg category later this month. It will be the first time ever a Việt Nam’s female boxer will take part at the Olympics.

News of her slot was mentioned last month but sport officials said her status was not approved as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) was still considering final elements for qualification. But now her place is official.

According to Vũ Đức Thịnh, head of boxing section of the National Sports Administration (VSA), Tâm has collected 190 points which is the necessary requirement to leave all other rivals far behind on the road to the Olympics.

Meanwhile world No 1 Park Mi Choi of North Korea will not box at the summer Games after her country decided to withdraw. Her absence also gives chance to the Vietnamese athlete who joined teammate Nguyễn Văn Đương for Tokyo.

Đương won Việt Nam’s first Olympics boxing berth after 33 years last March. He will compete in the men’s 57kg ring.

“It is the incredible milestone for us as we have two representatives at Olympics in both men’s and women’s discipline,” said Thịnh.

Tâm is currently the nation’s top fighter and SEA Games defending champion in her category.

The former Asian champion and Asian Games bronze holder should have received confirmation earlier if her result at the world championships in 2019 in Russia was not changed.

Tâm was announced the winner on points in a quarter-final match against Aetbaeva Liliya of the host. Having a berth in the semi-final meant Tâm would win a bronze medal, a historic mark for Việt Nam and herself and also secured a berth at Tokyo.

But minutes later the organisers switched their decision and gave the victory to Liliya.

Việt Nam complained but there was no change as organisers attributed mistakes of the point counting system.

To date, Việt Nam have 18 berths for the Tokyo Games. They are three weightlifters, two boxers, two gymnasts, two swimmers, two badminton players, two archers, one marksman, one runner, one taekwondo, one judo and one rowing duo.

The Việt Nam delegation of nearly 40 members will leave for the tournament on July 17 under VSA Deputy Director Trần Đức Phấn. VNS