Border troops in Son La vaccinated

Particularly, over 300 troops from its affiliated agencies and units were vaccinated.
In particular, these troops are among the province's first armed force units to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine shots.
After inoculations, they remained in the injection room for supervision for an hour. Their medical records will be electronically monitored with COVID-19 vaccine certificates.
Earlier, on July 16 and 17, border stations of Chieng Tuong and Chieng On (Yen Chau district), the border station of Long Sap Border Gate, and Chieng Son Border Station (Moc Chau district) worked with the districts' general hospitals to organize a COVID-19 vaccination drive for troops.
Translated by Chung Anh
