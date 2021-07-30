Blood donation campaign launched in the whole military

The campaign mobilized all troops in the whole military to donate blood so as to ease the blood shortage confronting hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, military hospitals were assigned to building their plans and working with participating units to organize voluntary blood donation programs as regulated by the Department of Military Medicine.

Meanwhile, military units should boost information dissemination about the importance of blood donation during COVID-19 outbreaks so as to call on troops to participate in the campaign.

Voluntary blood donation should be carried out in accordance with (MND)'s Directive No.39/CT-BQP issued on March 27, 2009 and the Department of Military Medicine's Instruction No.1033/HD-QN signed on June 3, 2009 while promptly ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh city and Southern provinces has resulted in blood shortage. As a result, the MND requested Military Hospital 175, in collaboration with the Army Officer Training School, the Engineering Officers Training School, the Engineer Corps and other relevant units, to launch a voluntary blood donation program on July 29.

