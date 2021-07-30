Blood donation campaign launched in the whole military

The campaign mobilized all troops in the whole military to donate blood so as to ease the blood shortage confronting hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, military hospitals were assigned to building their plans and working with participating units to organize voluntary blood donation programs as regulated by the Department of Military Medicine.
Meanwhile, military units should boost information dissemination about the importance of blood donation during COVID-19 outbreaks so as to call on troops to participate in the campaign.
Voluntary blood donation should be carried out in accordance with (MND)'s Directive No.39/CT-BQP issued on March 27, 2009 and the Department of Military Medicine's Instruction No.1033/HD-QN signed on June 3, 2009 while promptly ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh city and Southern provinces has resulted in blood shortage. As a result, the MND requested Military Hospital 175, in collaboration with the Army Officer Training School, the Engineering Officers Training School, the Engineer Corps and other relevant units, to launch a voluntary blood donation program on July 29.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
- Late AFL legend Danny Frawley's campaign to 'change the face of mental illness' WILL go to air just weeks after his tragic suicide
- FSSD Donates Over 500 Tickets this Homestand
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels makes donation in support of pediatric cancer research
- ASU’s ‘Stay True’ campaign includes Tucson billboard
- First Tee starts campaign to reach 10 million kids
- Saints-Bengals offers dichotomy of receiver styles
- Who's Funding Kevin Johnson's Secret Government?
- INFLUENCE GAME: Picking a college football champ
- Good vs. Evil: UFC’s ongoing sideplot
- First pitch: Verlander giving more to veterans
- Yankees’ George Steinbrenner dies at 80
- Yankees owner George Steinbrenner dies at 80
- 74 killed in clashes after Egypt match
- Egypt soccer fans rush field after game, 74 dead
- Yankees owner George Steinbrenner dead at 80
- Drivers get creative in search of All-Star invite
- Rockets’ Dalembert remembers horror of Haiti quake
- Brendon Ayanbadejo: My 10 best memories from last year’s Super Bowl season with Ravens
- Mars Chocolate North America is sweet on social media: whether you prefer to “friend” someone or
- Stann’s Memorial Day brings haunting stories
Blood donation campaign launched in the whole military have 341 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.