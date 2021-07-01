Bình Dương seeks medical help amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Medical staff take samples of workers in Bình Dương for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The southern province of Bình Dương has sought support from the Ministry of Health and the Pasteur Institute in HCM City amid a spike in community transmissions of COVID-19.

The province on Thursday noon reported 48 new locally acquired cases, lifting the number of infections in the province to 455 in the country’s fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 457 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the province, including 455 locally acquired cases, one imported case, and one reinfection case.

Health authorities said the province was facing an alarming spike in local cases, with many detected in boarding houses for workers, factories and industrial parks.

It has been conducting large-scale testing of workers at industrial parks. On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, health workers and medical student volunteers took samples from 4,000 locals in Hòa Lợi Social Housing for testing.

The province asked the Ministry of Health and the Pasteur Institute in HCM City to send health experts and medical workers soon to speed up the epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and testing for COVID-19.

It also asked the ministry to dispatch doctors and nurses to treat COVID-19 patients as well as supply test kits, testing machines and protective equipment. — VNS