Binh Duong plans to have 10,000 more beds for Covid-19 patients

A field hospital in Binh Duong Province. The province is planning to set up more field hospitals with a total capacity of 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Due to the complicated development of Covid-19, Binh Duong Province is planning to set up more field hospitals with a total capacity of 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients.

The plan was announced by the Binh Duong anti-Covid-19 steering committee at a press briefing on July 23. The province has reported over 5,360 domestic Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the ongoing fourth Covid-19 wave, which began in late April. The disease has hit three cities, two towns and four districts in the province.

The plan to establish field hospitals will be carried out soon, as the province has a mere 11 Covid-19 treatment facilities with over 4,000 beds. Some 3,500 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment, with 44 pregnant women, 38 people aged over 65, 72 people suffering from underlying health conditions and 95 seriously-ill ones.

In the current fourth wave, the province has detected 46 coronavirus clusters, with the source of infection mainly from HCMC. Some 12,000 people are under quarantine at concentrated quarantine centers, while 25,300 others are under home quarantine.

The province has 88 concentrated quarantine facilities with some 50,000 beds and it will also raise the number of quarantine beds to 100,000 in the coming time, the local media reported.

Besides, Binh Duong Province is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for 1.8 million people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The provincial steering committee has set up 600 mobile teams, with medical workers and students from medicine universities in charge of taking samples for Covid-19 testing.

