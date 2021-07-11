BIDV to open more branches and transaction offices

PANO – The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has approved the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)'s proposal to open seven branches and 15 transaction offices.
Accordingly, seven branches will be opened in Lao Cai's Sa Pa town, the provincial city of Nam Dinh, Ha Tinh province's Ky Anh district, Hanoi's Hoai Duc and Gia Lam districts, Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Hung commune and Nha Be town.
|Photo for illustration
Transaction offices will be in provinces and cities of Ninh Binh, Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, An Giang, and Hau Giang.
The SBV also asks the BIDV to fulfill all registration procedures and launch the branches and transaction offices in accordance with Circular 21/2013/TT-NHNN issued on September 9 th , 2013, and other current regulations.
Translated by Son Ca
- Think again, Barclays! Savers made 15 MILLION cash withdrawals from the Post Office in one year - so why IS the bank banning them from January?
- A gilded carriage, a weighty crown, and a woman called Black Rod. Welcome to the state opening of Parliament
- Welcome to the state opening of Parliament
- What’s open, closed and other things to do on Thanksgiving weekend
- HSBC to close eight branches to modernise network’
- 4 Things to Check When Opening a Checking Account
- Leading law firm invests in Ashbourne office
- SAP Business One as ERP Application for Overseas Branch of Multinational Company
- New Post Office branch to open in Sutton on Sea tomorrow
- More than 3,300 bank branches close in five years
- Barclays names 100 branches it won't close for next two years
- Bank promises to keep branches open
- Tracking Business Transactions
- Office Phone System - A Boon To Different Businesses Today
- Local author to officially open new animal charity shop
- Canadian café chain opening its biggest UK branch in city
- Why this Post Office in Nuneaton has closed
- SAP Business One as ERP Option for Multinational Company Opening Facility in Brazil
- American chicken restaurant opens first UK branch in Berkshire
- Former police officer tricked out of life savings
BIDV to open more branches and transaction offices have 329 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.