Belgian Embassy donates 10 tons of rice to Covid-19-affected female workers in Ha Tinh

By Le Anh

Pham Thi Thu Huong, chairwoman of the Women's Union of Ha Tinh, on behalf of the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi, presents rice bags to women affected by Covid-19 in the province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BELGIAN EMBASSY

HCMC – On behalf of the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi City and the Vietnam Women's Union, the Women's Union of Ha Tinh on July 2 handed over 10 tons of sustainable rice to informal female workers affected by Covid-19 in the province.

Each of the 2,000 beneficiaries in 11 communes in Ha Tinh Province will receive 0.5 kilograms of rice.

Since March 2020, Vietnam has experienced few epidemic outbreaks, which have negatively impacted its economy and society, especially the lives of informal workers who have lost their livelihoods and incomes. Therefore, the Embassy of Belgium decided to coordinate with the Vietnam Women's Union to support female workers in Ha Tinh Province.

"The Covid-19 pandemic caused many casualties over the world as well as heavy losses for Vietnam. In June last year, the Embassy of Belgium in Hanoi City distributed sanitary packages to preschool children and families in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Kon Tum provinces. This time, we would like to support the vulnerable and informal female workers in Ha Tinh Province so they can partly overcome their current difficulties," said Ambassador Paul Jansen.

The 10 tons of sustainable rice bags are from the Binh Thanh Cooperative in Dong Thap Province supported by the Belgium-funded project "Sustainable and inclusive rice in Vietnam" implemented by the NGO Rikolto.

This project, in the framework of the strategic partnership over agriculture between Belgium and Vietnam, enables smallholder farmers to take up their role in rural poverty alleviation and contribute to feeding a growing world population in a sustainable way by mainstreaming inclusive business models and practices for sustainable rice.

The participating farmers have been convinced of its economic and environmental benefits, including reduced input costs, decreased agrochemical application and a more diversified ecosystem.

