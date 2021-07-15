Bắc Giang helps enterprises to restore production

A view of the Quang Châu Industrial Zone in Bắc Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province's People’s Committee has just issued a plan to support businesses in the local industrial parks to restore production.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee will welcome workers who have signed labour contracts back to work; support labour recruitment; and solve difficulties in arranging concentrated accommodation for workers and assist in the arrangement of concentrated isolation areas when cases of infection or suspected infection occur.

Along with that, the province also supports enterprises in industrial zones to remove difficulties in delivering goods and transporting workers; guides and supports enterprises in pandemic prevention and control plans; and support for COVID-19 vaccination for workers.

The support is to strive to achieve the province’s industrial production value to reach about VNĐ8 trillion (US$348 million) this month about VNĐ10 trillion in August, VNĐ12 trillion in September and October and surpass VNĐ15 trillion from November.

The total number of employees returning to work will reach about 30,000 people by the end of this month, 50,000 by the end of August, and 100,000 by the end of October 2021, and 120,000 from the end of November.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bắc Giang Province has had over 2,500 enterprises and production and business establishments which had to temporarily suspend operations since the beginning of May.

The suspension of operations of four industrial parks alone has caused over 340 enterprises to stop production, delay delivery, contracts cancelled or fined by partners.

From that, many businesses have fallen into difficulties, and the number of businesses at risk of bankruptcy rose.

The pandemic, at the same time, disrupted production and production chains in Việt Nam because the enterprises in these industrial zones are the main manufacturers of auxiliary components for big companies such as Samsung and Apple.

The province had 263 enterprises in industrial zones reopened with 77,986 employees as of July 11. — VNS