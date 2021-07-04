Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients

- HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM
- Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning
- HCM City unveils more preventive measures to contain COVID
- Hospital embraces technology as COVID-19 goes on
- Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers
BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — Authorities in the southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province have called on all people who had visited a number of wholesale markets in the province and HCM City to self-quarantine at home and contact the nearest medical establishments to make health declarations.
They include Hóc Môn, Sơn Kỳ and Bình Điền wholesale markets in HCM City and Bà Rịa, Sơn Bình and Hòa Hiệp markets in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.
The move was made after the province detected new COVID-19 cases relating to a number of wholesale markets in the province and said there was a high risk of transmissions due to the travelling of the market traders.
The provincial health department is warning people not to go to pandemic-hit areas and provinces unless in emergencies.
People can call the hotlines of the Ministry of Health at 19009095 or the provincial Centre for Disease Control at 0962515577 to make health declarations or get medical consultancy and assistance.
As of July 4, the province currently recorded 13 community-transmitted COVID-19 cases. — VNS
- Ba Ria-Vung Tau seeks to develop LNG-fueled power projects
- Ba Ria - Vung Tau seeks to develop LNG-fueled power projects
- Ba Ria-Vung Tau keen to bolster trade, investment ties with Europe
- Ba Ria - Vung Tau supports new startups
- Criminal proceedings launched against cocaine trafficking in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
- Interesting tourist attractions in Vung Tau
- Mother-of-two who used her maternity leave to take her baby backpacking in Asia has now visited 50 countries with her children - but insists their enviable life is a JOB and not a long holiday
- Backlash at Trump's 'war crime' plan to attack Iran's cultural sites: Boris Johnson and leading Democrats slam President's suggestions they were fair game because Tehran 'maims and tortures' people
- $450 million Phu My 3 power plant celebrates 15-year anniversary
- Property developer arrested in southern Vietnam for scamming customers
- Three Vietnamese travel hotspots get an ASEAN clean chit
- Vietnam’s steel industry experiences its downs in 2019
- More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling
- French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam
- Poor infrastructure hinders Southern Key Economic Zone’s FDI attraction
- Promoting weekend tourism in suburbs
- Soc Trang investment conference pays off
- Aviation sector brings most int’l tourists to Vietnam
- Weekly roundup: Big holiday decision, animal rescue, US-China tightrope, and more
- More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agency
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients have 462 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.