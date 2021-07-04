Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients

Bà Rịa wholesale market in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province was locked down. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị

BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — Authorities in the southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province have called on all people who had visited a number of wholesale markets in the province and HCM City to self-quarantine at home and contact the nearest medical establishments to make health declarations.

They include Hóc Môn, Sơn Kỳ and Bình Điền wholesale markets in HCM City and Bà Rịa, Sơn Bình and Hòa Hiệp markets in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

The move was made after the province detected new COVID-19 cases relating to a number of wholesale markets in the province and said there was a high risk of transmissions due to the travelling of the market traders.

The provincial health department is warning people not to go to pandemic-hit areas and provinces unless in emergencies.

People can call the hotlines of the Ministry of Health at 19009095 or the provincial Centre for Disease Control at 0962515577 to make health declarations or get medical consultancy and assistance.

As of July 4, the province currently recorded 13 community-transmitted COVID-19 cases. — VNS