Australian official’s travel to promote Australia’s trade interests

Vietnam is one of Australia's significant bilateral partners.

During his visit in Vietnam, the Australian official will meet with Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. He will also participate in events promoting international investment in Australia and meet with Australian businesses and representatives of Vietnam's tourism industry.

"Australia's success as a trading nation is built on the strength of our relationships with our trading partners," Mr Tehan said, adding that "Trade is mutually beneficial to countries, it enhances relationships, builds trust and creates jobs.

"I will be promoting Australia as a reliable producer of high-quality products as well as a safe destination for investment. There are opportunities to further engage with our trading partners on emerging issues, such as digital trade and standards. I will also champion support for a functioning global rules-based trading system that is vital to the economic prosperity of our region," said the Australian official.

Chung Anh