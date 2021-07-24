ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 slated for August 8-10

HÀ NỘI — Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are preparing for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021, which is slated for August 8-10.
This year’s programme will be co-chaired by Brunei, which is Chair of ASEAN in 2021, Singapore and Việt Nam.
It comprises two tiers for domestic and cross-border transactions.
According to the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, consumers can shop online via the website http://onlineasean.com / starting August 8.
In addition, firms can register to take part in the programme at: https://forms.gle/y97Jn2ajjgw3wUfF7 .
As Chair of ASEAN last year, Việt Nam initiated the organisation of the event annually on August 8.
The ASEAN Online Sale Day is the first online shopping event that will be conducted collectively on a region-wide scale. Its first edition drew more than 200 businesses from ASEAN nations.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce is being used as a useful buying method. The governments of the ASEAN nations are making efforts to create favourable conditions for businesses to go online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ASEAN Online Sale Day is expected to foster e-commerce and cross-border trade in the region, contributing to the implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Electronic Commerce. — VNS
- Online sales hit record high during holiday shopping season: report
- The £1.4 BILLION 'Cyber Christmas Day': Argos, Boots and M&S are among retailers launching online Boxing Day sales TODAY - with festive shoppers set to splash £1.2m every MINUTE
- Car Sales Report In India For December 2019: Here Is The Sales Performance Of The Top-10 Brands
- Cyber Monday 2019 broke records, with $9.4 billion in online sales
- Record online sales give U.S. holiday shopping season a boost: report
- Online Christmas Day spending expected to exceed £1bn
- Boots is having a huge online sale TODAY with deals on 3000 products
- Factbox: Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge
- New Year’s Day Hikes Offered At 10 West Virginia State Parks
- Everything you need to know about Australia’s first Amazon Prime Day
- Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5S and Realme X2 on offer
- Record Online Shopping Gives Holiday Sales A Big Boost
- Shoppers are set to splurge £1.14bn online today, forcing high street stores into panic sales: We reveal the best bargains on everything from beauty products to tech - with many items reduced by up to half price
- Melbourne real estate: standout dream homes for sale in 2019
- Record holiday spending sparks post-Christmas sales and returns rush
- Boxing Day sales begin on December 23 with shops offering £500 off TVs and retailers slashing prices by 80 per cent three days early
- Boxing Day sales draw fewer UK shoppers
- January 2 will be an epic day of holiday gift returns
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launched in India, prices start at Rs 69,999: Specifications, features
- Morrisons UK store opening and closing times for Boxing Day 2019
ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 slated for August 8-10 have 486 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.