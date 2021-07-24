ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 slated for August 8-10

The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021 will be slated for August 8-10. — Photo courtesy of IDEA

HÀ NỘI — Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are preparing for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021, which is slated for August 8-10.

This year’s programme will be co-chaired by Brunei, which is Chair of ASEAN in 2021, Singapore and Việt Nam.

It comprises two tiers for domestic and cross-border transactions.

According to the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, consumers can shop online via the website http://onlineasean.com / starting August 8.

In addition, firms can register to take part in the programme at: https://forms.gle/y97Jn2ajjgw3wUfF7 .

As Chair of ASEAN last year, Việt Nam initiated the organisation of the event annually on August 8.

The ASEAN Online Sale Day is the first online shopping event that will be conducted collectively on a region-wide scale. Its first edition drew more than 200 businesses from ASEAN nations.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce is being used as a useful buying method. The governments of the ASEAN nations are making efforts to create favourable conditions for businesses to go online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ASEAN Online Sale Day is expected to foster e-commerce and cross-border trade in the region, contributing to the implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Electronic Commerce. — VNS