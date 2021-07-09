Ascott opens its fifth Somerset Feliz in HCM City

HCM CITY – CapitaLand's wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), has opened its fifth Somerset property in HCM City.

Somerset Feliz HCM City consists of 154 apartments located in the centre of Thủ Đức City, which has long been an expat-friendly neighbourhood. The property is closely connected to an array of business and office buildings, international schools, and cultural and entertainment options such as The Factory Contemporary Art Centre, MM Mega Market, The American School and Victoria Healthcare.

The serviced residence is also within easy reach of tranquil Thảo Điền and other neighbouring districts including District 1, District 7, and nearby industrial parks in Đồng Nai and Bình Dương provinces, as well as Vũng Tàu City.

HCM City Somerset Feliz- Executive living dining room. Photo courtesy of Ascott Việt Nam

Ascott's launch of its tenth Somerset residence in Việt Nam, together with recent new management contracts reinforces Ascott's position as the largest international lodging owner-operator in the country with a portfolio of over 7,600 units across 31 properties in 10 cities. In addition to the gateway cities of HCM City and Hà Nội, Ascott also has properties in Bình Dương, Cam Ranh, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Hạ Long City, Hội An, Nha Trang and Vũng Tàu.

Lew Yen Ping, Ascott's Regional General Manager for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Myanmar, said: "Somerset Feliz HCM City will provide corporate travellers, executives and families an inspired living experience where they can immerse in the local culture while enjoying all the comforts of home. Guests can be assured that they will experience a consistent, quality Ascott hospitality reflecting a sense of place, all combined with a personal touch."

She added: "Ascott's serviced residences have remained resilient amid the pandemic. We continue to be the preferred choice of accommodation by providing a safe haven for our guests who have placed their trust in Ascott."

Somerset Feliz HCM City with its unique and spectacular design brings the feeling of a luxury resort into the heart of the city. The property exudes a warm community atmosphere that combines the finest amenities and lavish interiors, offering apartments ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom that can accommodate from two to a group of eight people. All apartments are fully furnished with a range of modern amenities, including a fully equipped kitchenette and spacious balcony overlooking the Sài Gòn River.

Enjoy inspired living today at Somerset Feliz HCM City. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com, call (84-28) 3952 9595 or email [email protected]