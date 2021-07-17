Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Dó Space opened in Hà Nội on July 14. — Photo coutersy of artist

HÀ NỘI — Artist Vũ Thái Bình has launched an art space in hopes of preserving the art of dó (poonah) painting in Hà Nội.

Entitled Dó Space, it will be a place for artists and fine arts lovers to gather and dive into traditional dó painting.

Dó paper has been used in Việt Nam since the 13th century for painting and writing.

The paper was used for the renowned Đông Hồ folklore paintings, calligraphy and documents.

The paper comes from the bark of the poonah tree in northern provinces such as Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên and Cao Bằng.

Creating dó paper involves several complicated and precise processes, including selecting the material, soaking it in water, pounding and flattening the poonah pulp into paper and drying it inside the house.

" Dó is an amazing material and a traditional symbol in modern society," said Bình. “It is valuable to be honoured and preserved. But it is not easy to paint on dó paper because the thin material can tear easily.”

Bình, a graduate from the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema's Fine Arts Department, has achieved success with oil and acrylic painting.

He studied dó paper in 2013 while identifying his own style and was fascinated by the traditional material.

A dó painting by artist Vũ Thái Bình at Dó Space. — Photo coutersy of artist

He had his first solo exhibition in Hà Nội with dó paper making a milestone in his career in 2016. Early this year, he also displayed dó paintings at Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts.

His skill of using watercolours has been recognised at solo and group exhibitions and at National Fine Arts Festival last year.

Located at 51 Hoàng Ngân Street, Nhân Chính Ward, Thanh Xuân District, Dó Space will help Bình have his own space for dó paper. It will open for all people who want to get to know more about dó painting. VNS