Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Dó Space opened in Hà Nội on July 14. — Photo coutersy of artist

HÀ NỘI — Artist Vũ Thái Bình has launched an art space in hopes of preserving the art of (poonah) painting in Hà Nội.

Entitled Dó Space, it will be a place for artists and fine arts lovers to gather and dive into traditional painting.

paper has been used in Việt Nam since the 13th century for painting and writing.

The paper was used for the renowned Đông Hồ folklore paintings, calligraphy and documents.

The paper comes from the bark of the poonah tree in northern provinces such as Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên and Cao Bằng.

Creating paper involves several complicated and precise processes, including selecting the material, soaking it in water, pounding and flattening the poonah pulp into paper and drying it inside the house.

" is an amazing material and a traditional symbol in modern society," said Bình. “It is valuable to be honoured and preserved. But it is not easy to paint on paper because the thin material can tear easily.”

Bình, a graduate from the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema's Fine Arts Department, has achieved success with oil and acrylic painting.

He studied paper in 2013 while identifying his own style and was fascinated by the traditional material.

A dó painting by artist Vũ Thái Bình at Dó Space. — Photo coutersy of artist

He had his first solo exhibition in Hà Nội with paper making a milestone in his career in 2016. Early this year, he also displayed paintings at Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts.

His skill of using watercolours has been recognised at solo and group exhibitions and at National Fine Arts Festival last year.

Located at 51 Hoàng Ngân Street, Nhân Chính Ward, Thanh Xuân District, Dó Space will help Bình have his own space for paper. It will open for all people who want to get to know more about painting. VNS

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting have 408 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.