Art, essay contest honoring medical staff launched

The contest is opened to all kids and pupils of the age of 3-15 years who are medical staff's children nationwide.

The contest is divided into two groups. Of these, group A is an art contest for candidates from three to six years old and the Group B is an essay contest for the age group of seven to 15 years. The organizing board will select one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, ten consolation prizes and one voting prize.

The total value of prizes is up to VND100 million (US$4,350), including children books and shopping vouchers at Phuong Nam Bookstore, cash and e-certificate of merit.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Huyen Huong