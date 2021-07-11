Army Radio – Television Center receives noble order

On behalf of the State President, Lt. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, handed over the noble order to the center's leadership. The award is to recognize the unit's achievements in information dissemination and the building of the military.
Regarding the center's missions in the first half of 2021, its Party committees and chains of command at all levels have embraced higher levels' instructions and directives, promoted solidarity, and increasingly renewed programs' contents to meet the tasks' requirements in the current context. In addition, the unit strictly implemented COVID-19 preventive measures while ensuring stable livelihoods for staff and employees.
Congratulating the center for its noble award, General Quyet hoped the unit's troops and employees will maintain a strong political stance, gain knowledge and capabilities, and fulfill their task requirements in any circumstances.
Translated by Trung Thanh
