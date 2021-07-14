Army Corps 4 supports Binh Duong in COVID-19 fight

Army Corps 4 established 13 medical teams, including 40 experienced doctors and nurses, to assist local medical forces in taking samples for COVID-19 testing based on the Realtime – PCR method.

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Thuan An city, the medical teams from Army Corps 4 showed their responsibility and determination to support the city in the COVID-19 fight.

Particularly, the deployed force worked around clock to take COVID-19 samples of people in Lai Thieu, Thuan An, An Phu, Vinh Phu, and Binh Chuan wards.

As scheduled, the medical force of Army Corps 4 will help Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong collect samples for COVID-19 testing from July 16-18 to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

