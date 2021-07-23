Another ward in HCMC's Binh Thanh District put under lockdown

A local resident in an alley under lockdown in Binh Thanh District's Ward 21 receives a bag of essential items from a medical worker. Ward 21 will be put under lockdown starting at 0 a.m. tomorrow, July 24, until further notice as it is facing an increase in Covid-19 infections – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Binh Thanh District in HCMC has decided to lock down its Ward 21 starting at 0 a.m. tomorrow, July 24, until further notice as the ward is facing an increase in Covid-19 infections.

According to the local anti-Covid-19 steering committee, Ward 21 is home to 20,000 residents and has reported 252 coronavirus cases. The number of fresh cases is still rising, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

During the lockdown period, people are banned from leaving the ward, except for medical workers, people implementing tasks upon the authorities' requests, and those going out for medical check-ups or other emergencies.

Residents have also been asked to practice social distancing measures, including keeping a safe physical distance from others and avoiding the gathering of over two people outside offices. Any who fails to comply with social distancing measures would be punished in line with the prevailing regulations.

Besides, organizations and local residents have been told to proactively contact the ward's authorities via phone on 0283.38992233 to receive support and guidelines over providers of essential products and services or to complain about issues related to social policy support.

In addition, people can contact the ward's medical facility via phone on 0283.8999340 for healthcare support and Covid-19 preventive measures and contact the ward's police station via phone on 0283.8996829 to report social security and safety issues.

Binh Thanh District has 20 wards. Its Ward 19 , which borders Ward 21, had been put under lockdown starting from yesterday, with over 19,000 residents.

In the latest Covid-19 resurgence since April 27, HCMC has reported 48,863 cases and it remains the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Vietnam.

