Animal husbandry enterprises strive to overcome Covid-19 and maintain growth

Although facing challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and other epidemics, animal husbandry enterprises both strengthen strict pandemic prevention measures to ensure their production development targets and join hands with the Government in the mass vaccination campaign, looking forward to the target of herd immunity.

Representatives of Japfa Vietnam handed over US$1 million to the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, with the aim to join hands with the Government in the fight against Covid-19.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the animal husbandry accounts for 24.3% of the agricultural sector and is regarded as an important contribution to the sector. In recent years, the animal husbandry has attained an average growth rate of 5-6% per year and continued to set a growth target of 5.5-6% for 2021 despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the risk of an outbreak of the African swine fever.

The development of the pig farming is the driving force behind the animal feed industry in Vietnam, with an average growth rate of 5-6% per annum. However, the animal feed industry is also facing difficulties due to the impact of Covid-19 on the supply chains, especially in the logistics, transportation and consumption. In addition, animal feed production businesses have to spend more on epidemic prevention measures to ensure safety for their staff and their operations.

As one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam's animal husbandry, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam) is now operating six animal feed production factories, over 300 livestock and poultry farms, and a network of some 40 stores selling meat and processed foods under the Japfa Best brand. To ensure the safety for more than 5,500 staff members to maintain the operations of its factories, farms and outlets is a considerable challenge for the company.

Japfa Vietnam employees ensure safety, prevent Covid-19 and maintain the operation.

According to a representative of Japfa Vietnam, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the company has strictly observed all the pandemic prevention measures regulated by the Ministry of Health at its factories, farms and offices to protect the health of laborers and stabilize effective production and business as planned. The company regularly conducts disinfection at workplaces as well as requests all employees to wear face masks, wash their hands and take personal temperature before entering their workplaces. Furthermore, the company gives first priority to online meetings, keeps a distance and disinfects all transport vehicles at its production areas.

In addition, Japfa Vietnam has actively implemented community support programs for farmers and localities hit hard by the pandemic. Specifically, the company has donated over four tons of chicken and pork, and some 90,000 eggs to Cu Chi Field Hospital and provinces that used to be hot spots of the pandemic such as Binh Thuan, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Thai Nguyen.

Recently, in response to the appeal of the Vietnamese Government to support the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, the leaders of Japfa Vietnam have handed over US$1 million (approximately VND23 billion) to the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to join hands with the Vietnamese Government in the mass vaccination drive for the people.

"We highly appreciate the initiative to establish the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund and the strategy for containing the pandemic of the Vietnamese Government. With our sustainable business commitment, we are willing to go hand in hand with Vietnam in this difficult time, joining hands in overcoming the pandemic and stabilizing economic development," said Mr. Arif Widjaja, General Director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam.

