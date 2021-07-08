Amazing International Baccalaureate Diploma results at European International School Ho Chi Minh City

Students of the Class of 2021 at the European International School Ho Chi Minh City received their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results, and their scores were remarkable and the pass rate was 100 per cent.

The diploma programme is not designed to be easy: It is a rigorous programme and asks a lot of a 17- or 18-year-old.

The Class of 2021 endured multiple school closures and uncertainty, but despite these challenges they demonstrated their resilience by achieving amazing IB Diploma results including a class average of 35.24 and 100 per cent pass rate.

EIS students of the Class of 2021 achieved remarkable scores

Members of the Class of 2021 have also grown into global citizens with integrity and dedication towards the school and community. Through the IB programme they have had the opportunity to ask questions, take risks and challenge themselves inside and outside of school.

Over the two years of the diploma programme the students have been involved in a wide range of activities that demonstrated their commitment to the local community, leadership and bringing positive changes.

EIS Class of 2021 scores were remarkable result in their International Baccalaureate

The students' community spirit shone through in their initiative to support blind people by founding the Saigon Visually Impaired Support Group (VIS). They worked together to not only raise funds but also record audio books, create resources, teach English to students in a school for visually impaired, and raising awareness through activities like Tea Party in the Dark.

Thuy, the leader of the VIS social media team, says: "This leadership role has also allowed me to meet and get to know new people and develop my organisational and planning skills."

EIS also supports all students with their transition to university life by helping them do group research into subjects such as maintaining healthy relationships and financial planning and talk with alumni, and even offering a barista training course.

"Initiatives like the barista training are important in preparing students to go to university so they have employable skills for part-time work, giving them an opportunity to supplement their resources while studying and of course beyond," Erin Tacey, diploma programme coordinator, says.

EIS student at barista training course

EIS starts working with each student on their post-school pathway as early as in grade 10, finding out whether they want to take a gap year, enter an apprenticeship or go to university. This means students have plenty of time to explore what careers pique their interest, and the diploma subjects they may need to open the doors to the right university and career.

Careers and guidance counsellor at EIS, Myriam Harley, works closely with each student to make sure the university programme they choose is the right fit, and that their personal well-being is also accounted for.

"EIS uses UNIFROG, a careers, subjects and university research portal which helps students pull the information together," she says.

"The students are also encouraged to take into account factors like location, internship/international placement opportunities, scholarships, network, and affordability for their university applications.

"This process not only helps the students see the bigger picture but also gives them thorough information which can be discussed with their parents."

Pathway to top universities worldwide

This personalised approach to careers and guidance means that the EIS Class of 2021 has been accepted at many of the top universities worldwide, including Kings College London, University of Toronto, University of Amsterdam, and Savannah College of Arts and Design to name a few.

"It is exciting to see the students getting offers to study a wide spectrum of programmes from aerospace engineering, medical biochemistry, applied mathematics in the UK, artificial intelligence in Finland, international business in the Netherlands, to computer science in Germany, and being offered over $350,000 in scholarships."

EIS's connection with European universities has also opened new opportunities for students to pursue careers at wonderful campuses which might not have been considered before.

For example, one of EIS's students will be following their passion for environmental engineering by attending LUT University in Finland with a 50 per cent scholarship in year 2, and 100 per cent scholarship in year 3.

Members of the Class of 2021 are now set to take the next step in their lifelong educational journey, be it university or gap year.

For more on EIS's IB Diploma options, visit https://bit.ly/StudyatEIS