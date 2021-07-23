All traditional wet markets in Thu Duc City, 11 districts in HCMC suspended

The Saigon Times

Thai Binh Market in District 1, HCMC, is suspended. All traditional wet markets in Thu Duc City and 11 districts are facing the same fate – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – All traditional wet markets in Thu Duc City and 11 districts in HCMC have been suspended over fears of the Covid-19 spread, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

The 11 districts are 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu and Nha Be.

On July 22, Hoc Mon Market in the district of the same name resumed operations with nine traders selling food and vegetables. Meanwhile, Nguyen Tri Phuong Market in District 10 and Trung Lap Ha Market in Cu Chi District have been temporarily closed, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

Thus, as of July 22, 32 traditional wet markets in the city are operational and 205 others, including three wholesale markets, have been suspended.

Some markets which have reopened after being closed to serve the fight against the pandemic include Binh Thoi, Phu Tho, Kien Thanh and Hung Long.

A working team of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked the HCMC government to reopen the Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon wholesale markets as soon as possible to stop supply chain disruptions.

The city has also asked districts to come up with plans to reopen markets safely before July 23.

However, many districts are finding it hard to reopen markets due to the rise in daily cases.

All traditional wet markets in Thu Duc City, 11 districts in HCMC suspended have 392 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.