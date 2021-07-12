All localities expand home quarantine period to 14 days for returnees from HCMC

A Covid-19 checkpoint in Phan Rang City. All 62 cities and provinces in the country have been asked to expand the home quarantine period to 14 days for returnees from HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health has asked all 62 cities and provinces to expand the home quarantine period from seven to 14 days for people returning from HCMC, which is currently the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country.

According to the ministry, the number of people returning to cities and provinces nationwide from HCMC has increased recently and many of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

To ensure safety and prevent the pandemic from spreading quickly, the ministry has decided to impose a longer quarantine period at home for returnees from HCMC.

People moving between cities and provinces that pass by HCMC without stopping will still be subject to a seven-day home quarantine period.

During the 14-day home quarantine period, the people will have to undertake Covid-19 tests three times, on the first, seventh and 13th day of the period.

After the 14-day home quarantine period, they should closely follow up their health condition for another 14 days. If they develop symptoms such as a cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste or shortness of breath, they need to immediately contact the local health authorities or the nearest medical center.

People that are members of Covid-19 inspection teams coming to HCMC will not be subject to quarantine when they return to their place of residence. However, they should keep a close eye on their health condition for 14 days after leaving HCMC.

During this period, they must restrict contact with other people and avoid large gatherings.

Drivers of vehicles carrying goods to and from HCMC have to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

