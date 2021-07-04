Additional 260 COVID-19 infections recorded on July 4 morning

Preparing samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam detected another 260 cases of COVID-19, including six imported, in the past 6 hours to 12pm on July 4, raising the national count to 19,570, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). locally-infected cases , 213 were found in Ho Chi Minh City, 11 in Binh Duong, 10 in Phu Yen, five in Long An, four in Binh Dinh, two each in Vinh Long, Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Tay Ninh, and one each in Ninh Thuan, Ha Tinh and Tra Vinh. COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear so far. treatment , 313 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 132 twice and 74 thrice./.