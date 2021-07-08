993,000 students sit for high school graduation exam

Students take exams at Nguyễn Gia Thiều Highschool in Hà Nội’s Long Biên District. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — More than 993,000 students across the country have sat their literature tests in the first exam of 2021's high school graduation exams on Wednesday morning.

The maths exam took place in the afternoon.

Slated for today are the foreign language and combination tests.

The exam was being held with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing complicatedly, the exam boards and test sites had to handle flexibly depending on the unexpected situation of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education and Training has required localities not to be negligent or let down their vigilance; firmly grasp the progress of the pandemic, prepare arising situations, calmly handle it to ensure absolute safety for candidates and supervisors.

Candidates were warned to have their temperature checked and have their hands disinfected before entering the test sites, wear masks during the exam, and obey strictly exam regulations.

The minister of Education and Training, Nguyễn Kim Sơn yesterday morning came and checked the test site at Hà Nội's Chu Văn An High School. He also encouraged candidates and examination officials, as well as volunteer forces, youth union on duty to support candidates and their parents.

Accompanied were the deputy minister of Education and Training, Nguyễn Hữu Độ, officials of the National Steering Committee for 2021 high school graduation exam, and Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee, Chử Xuân Dũng.

The minister visited the medical room, exam rooms, and checked the fact that candidates obeyed the wearing of masks and moved the minimum distance according to the instructions of the functional forces, the preparations of medical equipment, backup exam room and isolation room (if any students need to be isolated due to contact with a COVID-19 patient).

Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, also Head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Chu Ngọc Anh went to check the pandemic prevention works at the exam site of the Lý Thường Kiệt Secondary School, in Đống Đa District the same day.

They praised Đống Đa District’s preparations for the exams, and sent their best wishes to all candidates, assuring that with the direction of both the Government and the district authorities, the health and safety of the candidates, their parents, and the officials, will be ensured.

National high school graduation exams begin in HCM City with protective measures

Nearly 83,000 candidates sat the national high school graduation examination at 155 centres in HCM City on Wednesday, writing the literature and maths papers on the opening day.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Phúc was at Trưng Vương High School in District 1 to monitor the examination and implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Candidates had to be present early, cleanse their hands with sanitisers and enter the exam hall under proctors' guidance.

Lương Bích Nga, the school official, said two classrooms have been earmarked for taking care of candidates who develop sudden health problems.

The venue also has essential equipment for isolating people and 200 boxes of masks and anti-droplet goggles for candidates to use, she said.

Parents coming to drop off and pick up candidates have been told to stay almost 50 metres away from the entrance, she said.

The Chairman of the city People's Committee, Nguyễn Thành Phong, and top officials from various departments were also out to monitor examination centres.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, deputy director of the city Department of Education and Training, said the examination steering board has prioritised the safety of candidates and proctors.

There are candidates whose areas are under lockdown or are in quarantine or isolated at home, and they will sit the examination later on dates yet to be determined by the Ministry of Education and Training. — VNS