The 983 new cases include one imported case and 982 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (886), Long An (29), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (27), Đồng Tháp (12), Bến Tre (11), Phú Yên (4), Quảng Ngãi (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Nam Định (1), Nghệ An (1), Bắc Giang (1), Hà Nội (1), Lào Cai (1), Bình Phước (1), and Thanh Hóa (1); 920 of the local cases were found in locked down or quarantine areas.
- No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
- Coronavirus pandemic | New COVID-19 cases reported from green zones in Kerala
- Four deaths, 97 new COVID-19 cases reported
- 25 deaths, 393 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai; tally inches towards 6,000
- Karnataka: 28 new COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday; 21 from Davanagere itself
- Turkey reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 124,375 in total
- Journalist among ten new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
- 127 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP; total cases in state mount to 2,455
- 298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Egypt, totaling 6,193
- 3 new COVID-19 cases reported; 2 imported, 1 local
- Not time to relax, PM says on fourth day without new Covid-19 case
- Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases as of early May 2
- ‘Green zone’ Tarn Taran in Punjab has 7 new Covid-19 cases; total number at 15
- Fauci Expects ‘Low Number’ of New COVID-19 Cases if US Reopens Carefully
- Germany Reports Continued Drop in New COVID-19 Cases
- Việt Nam reports no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
- With 20 new Covid-19 cases in Ranchi, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike; state tally at 103
- No new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7 recover
- Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for six days
- Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for seven days
983 new COVID-19 cases reported at noon Tuesday have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.