983 new COVID-19 cases reported at noon Tuesday

The 983 new cases include one imported case and 982 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (886), Long An (29), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (27), Đồng Tháp (12), Bến Tre (11), Phú Yên (4), Quảng Ngãi (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Nam Định (1), Nghệ An (1), Bắc Giang (1), Hà Nội (1), Lào Cai (1), Bình Phước (1), and Thanh Hóa (1); 920 of the local cases were found in locked down or quarantine areas.