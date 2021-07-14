Additional menu

823 local infections confirmed on Wednesday evening

Việt Nam added further 829 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, including six imported ones. The 823 domestic cases are confirmed in HCM City (592), Bình Dương (73), Đồng Tháp (42), Đồng Nai (38), Đà Nẵng (15), Sóc Trăng (12), Bình Thuận (9), Kiên Giang (9), Cần Thơ (8 ), Phú Yên (6), Hà Nội (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Nghệ An (3), Trà Vinh (2), and one each in Hà Tĩnh, Cà Mau, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn, and Bình Phước. Among the local infections, 726 cases were detected in quarantine or lockdown areas.

