80 new deaths reported in HCM City and five other provinces over the past ten days

HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Monday evening announced 80 new deaths in HCM City and five other provinces.
The new deaths were recorded between July 9 and 19, increasing the total number of deaths in Việt Nam to 334.
Among the 80 new deaths, 70 were reported in HCM City.
The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp reported five deaths from July 15 to 17.
Other cases are from the northern province of Bắc Ninh (one on July 18), Mekong Delta province of Long An (two on July 18 and 19), Trà Vinh Province (one on July 13) and Vĩnh Long Province (one on July 18).
Most of them are elderly patients with long-standing underlying medical conditions such as cancer, scoliosis, kidney failure, hepatitis, blood disease, hypertension, and diabetes. — VNS
- New Vietnamese ambassadors hoped to help with HCM City’s development
- New Hampshire reports spike in traffic fatalities
- First flu-related death reported in Iowa
- Subpoenaed Arkansas coroner delivers requested death reports
- 80 new jobs coming to Bossier City at call center
- Woolsey containment hits 52%; 3rd death reported as more residents return home
- Community grapples with teacher’s death in Redwood City police shooting
- 1st flu-related child death reported in New Jersey
- State's first annual jail deaths report prompts officials to urge focus on suicide prevention
- Woman bleeds to death after being attacked by monkeys days after baby was killed in same city
- 2Nd Death Row Inmate Death Reported In 2 Days
- Homeland Secretary visits Arizona city on 2nd day of border tour
- Little Rock police investigate two shooting deaths, the capital city's first for '19
- Lauren Zacharias' late basket sends Iowa City West past Prairie
- Compton man pleads no contest to beating Orange County woman to death in Harbor City motel
- New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed
- New federal report warns of more extreme weather disasters in the U.S.
- Climate change could triple the frequency of large wildfires, says new federal report
- Kansas City rolls past Indianapolis Colts, advances to AFC Championship game: Game recap, score, stats
- Only at Fresno City Hall: A day off for simply showing up regularly to work
80 new deaths reported in HCM City and five other provinces over the past ten days have 360 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.