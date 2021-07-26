7,859 new COVID-19 infections found on Monday

HÀ NỘI – The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Việt Nam has risen again with 7,882 new cases on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.
Of the new infections, 7,859 were community transmissions and 23 were from arrivals from overseas. The total number of infections has reached more than 106,340 nationwide.
HCM City still remains the locality with the highest number of infections with 5,997, followed by Bình Dương Province with 733 cases, Đồng Nai (259), Tiền Giang (201) and Đồng Tháp (135).
Hà Nội has recorded 81 cases – the highest since the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections began. A significant number were part of a new cluster found at Hà Nội Lung Hospital.
Dozens of cases were also detected in other localities such as Đà Nẵng (61), Vĩnh Long 49), Bình Thuận (48), Phú Yên (46), Cần Thơ (43), Bến Tre (37), Đắk Lắk (29), Bình Định (27), An Giang (25), Trà Vinh (13), Khánh Hoà (12), Vĩnh Phúc (10), Lâm Đồng (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Hậu Giang (7), Ninh Thuận (7), Đắk Nông (6), Quảng Ngãi (4), Gia Lai (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Nghệ An (2), Hưng Yên (1), Tuyên Quang (1), Cà Mau (1), Hòa Bình (1), and Thừa Thiên-Huế (1).
Seven localities have now gone 14 days without any new community infections, including Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh, and Bắc Kạn.
As many as 2,006 patients were given the all-clear on Monday. Currently, 126 are in Intensive Care Units and 15 other cases are being treated with ECMO.
A total 4,613,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with 389,863 people receiving both shots. VNS
