7,531 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, national tally nears 100,000

A residential area in Hà Nội is isolated after a COVID-19 case was detected. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,531 COVID-19 cases were detected in Việt Nam on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new infections, 7,525 were community cases and six imported that were quarantined upon arrival.

The national tally has now reached 98,465, including 96,287 domestic and 2,178 imported cases.

HCM City had the most infections on Sunday with 4,555, followed by Bình Dương Province (1,249 cases), Tây Ninh Province (313), Đồng Nai (253), Tiền Giang (218) and Khánh Hoà (172).

Dozens of cases were also detected in other 30 localities including Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Phú Yên, Đồng Tháp, Bình Thuận, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Bình Phước, Kiên Giang, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, Đắk Lắk, Quảng Nam, Vĩnh Phúc, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Ninh Thuận, Bắc Ninh, Bình Định, Gia Lai, Đắk Nông, Nghệ An, Quảng Ngãi, Bạc Liêu, An Giang, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Lâm Đồng, Hà Nam and Thanh Hoá.

Eight localities have now gone 14 days without any new community infections, Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn.

A total of 1,755 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Sunday, increasing the national number of recoveries to 19,342.

There are currently 130 cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 17 other cases are being treated with ECMO.

Earlier Sunday, 1,500,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated through the COVAX Facility by the United States Government arrived in the capital’s Nội Bài Airport. In two days, A similar amount arrived on Saturday in HCM City. UNICEF are the key delivery partner of COVAX Facility.

Vietnamese deputy health minister Trần Văn Thuấn, deputy foreign minister Tô Anh Dũng, and Christopher Klein, Chargé d'Affaires, of US Embassy Hà Nội, were present at the reception ceremony at the airport along with Lesley Miller of UNICEF Vietnam and UN Việt Nam Resident Coordinator Kamal Malhotra

As of July 23, Việt Nam has administered more than 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 372,353 individuals fully vaccinated. — VNS