69 COVID-19 deaths announced as caseload tops 40,000 with record daily increase

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced a further 69 COVID-19-related deaths in HCM City on Thursday evening, increasing the death toll to 207.
The deaths occurred from June 7 to July 15 and had not previously been recorded on the COVID-19 management software.
In addition, Việt Nam saw a daily record of 3,416 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,850.
Thirty-seven of them were imported cases quarantined upon arrival, with infections recorded Thanh Hóa (19), HCM City (10), An Giang (2), Hà Nội (2), Ninh Bình (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Quảng Nam (1) and Bình Định (1).
The remaining 3,379 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 2,691 cases, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 132 and Bình Dương Province with 122.
Other localities that reported new cases included Đồng Tháp (99), Phú Yên (48), Long An (41), Đà Nẵng (33), Bến Tre (30), Khánh Hòa (22), Hưng Yên (22), Hà Nội (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (17), Vĩnh Long (17), Bình Thuận (17), Bình Phước (13), Cần Thơ (11), An Giang (8 ), Sóc Trăng (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Trà Vinh (3), Đắk Nông (1), Bình Định (1), Cà Mau (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Đắk Lắk (1) and Bắc Giang (1).
A total of 3,099 of them were discovered in lockdown and quarantine areas.
As many as 64 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, meaning 9,688 people have recovered from the disease so far.
More than 4.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.
Twelve out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days. — VNS
