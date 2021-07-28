6,555 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — There were 6,555 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.
HCM City still topped the list with 4,449 cases, followed by Bình Dương Province with 631, Đồng Nai (271), Đồng Tháp (244), Khánh Hòa (147), Tây Ninh (120), Trà Vinh (92), Bến Tre (84), Hà Nội (74), Cần Thơ (71), Phú Yên (64), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (56), Đà Nẵng (50), Bình Thuận (32), Tiền Giang (30), Ninh Thuận (25), An Giang (24), Đắk Lắk (13), Sóc Trăng (12), Vĩnh Phúc (12), Quảng Nam (11), Hải Dương (6), Hậu Giang (6), Thái Nguyên (5), Gia Lai (4), Ninh Bình (4), Hà Giang (3), Bình Phước (3), Bình Định (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Cà Mau (2) Đắk Nông (1), Quảng Ngãi (1), Quảng Trị (1) and Thanh Hóa (1).
Among the new cases, 1,184 infections were detected in the community, outside of locked down or quarantined areas.
The Ministry of Health also reported four imported cases on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the fourth wave of infections that started in late April has resulted in 118,612 COVID-19 cases.
Five northern provinces – Yên Bái, Điện Biên, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn and Nam Định have not recorded any new infections for 14 days.
Meanwhile, 4,511 patients were given the all clear on Wednesday, bringing the total recoveries to 27,457.
In the past 24 hours, 364,614 people have been tested for COVID-19.
In total, 5,013,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Việt Nam to date, with 450,836 people having received the full two shots. — VNS
