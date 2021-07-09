Việt Nam reported 609 new cases on Friday afternoon, including six imported ones which were put under quarantine immediately upon their arrival in Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Nam (2), and Kiên Giang (1). The 603 domestic cases are confirmed in HCM City (479), Bình Dương (66), Đồng Nai (17), Bắc Giang (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bắc Ninh (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Hà Nội (2), and one each in Vĩnh Phúc, Bạc Liêu, Lâm Đồng, and Thanh Hóa. Among these, 480 cases were detected in quarantine or locked down areas.
- HCMC on cholera alert, more cases reported
- Vietnam tests bird flu vaccine, new probable case reported
- First super-flu case reported in Hanoi
- No new measles cases reported in 25 provinces and cities
- Another bird flu case reported in Vietnam
- UK confirms first deadly bird flu case: report
- New suspected bird flu case reported in central province
- No H7N9 infection cases reported in Vietnam
- Oil spikes on report of fall in Iran crude exports
- Online sales spike on a less chaotic Black Friday
- China reports three new confirmed A/H1N1 flu cases
- Eight drown, including seven children, in separate cases in central Vietnam
- If Tien Lang case not handled strictly, nationwide impacts could be made
- Hong Kong reports Tamiflu-resistant swine flu case
- Top Thai hospital treats first MERS case, South Korea outbreak levels off
- Zimbabwe typhoid cases rises to nearly 900 amid fears of cholera outbreak loom
- Exporters cry for help as local coffee price soars
- iPhone 5 to arrive in Vietnam next Friday, starting $1,200
- Mistakes in FBI use of power to get records: report
- Vietnam seeks info about bribery case from Japan
603 local cases are reported on Friday afternoon have 265 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.