580,000 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses ordered by VNVC arrive in HCMC

The Saigon Times

A batch of 580,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat International Airport – PHOTO: VNVC

HCMC – An additional 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as part of the 30 million doses ordered by the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), arrived at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport this morning, July 9.

This was the third batch of the Covid-19 vaccine that AstraZeneca has shipped to Vietnam under the deal with VNVC. The first batch with 117,600 doses was handed over to Vietnam on February 2 and the second batch with 288,000 doses arrived in the country on May 25, the local media reported.

Thus, Vietnam has received more than 5.7 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses through VNVC's order, the Covax Facility and donations from other countries, including nearly one million doses under the deal between VNVC and AstraZeneca.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of July 8, Vietnam has injected residents with some 3.9 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Ngo Chi Dung, chairman and general director of VNVC, said the 580,000 doses would be transferred to the Ministry of Health on a non-profit basis so that the vaccine can be distributed to local residents, especially those in coronavirus-hit areas.

Dung committed to transferring the remaining doses to the ministry and ensuring the quality of the vaccine.

On the same day, 600,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses of the second batch of one million doses donated by Japan also arrived in HCMC.

