Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

527 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday evening

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Among the new cases, 13 imported cases were quarantined upon arrival in Trà Vinh and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces. The 514 local cases are reported in HCM City (270), Bình Dương (114), Đồng Tháp (62), Tiền Giang (11), Phú Yên (11), Khánh Hòa (10), Đồng Nai (8 ), An Giang (6), Bình Phước (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Bình Định (3), Tây Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), and one each in Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An and Lâm Đồng.

527 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday evening have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.