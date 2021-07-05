527 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday evening

Among the new cases, 13 imported cases were quarantined upon arrival in Trà Vinh and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces. The 514 local cases are reported in HCM City (270), Bình Dương (114), Đồng Tháp (62), Tiền Giang (11), Phú Yên (11), Khánh Hòa (10), Đồng Nai (8 ), An Giang (6), Bình Phước (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Bình Định (3), Tây Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), and one each in Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An and Lâm Đồng.