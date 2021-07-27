5,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday evening

The 5,149 new local cases announced this evening were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,469), Đồng Nai (120), Long An (75), Bình Dương (79), Đồng Tháp (154), Cần Thơ (54), Bình Thuận (45), Đà Nẵng (26), Phú Yên (23), Sóc Trăng (22), Hà Nội (19), Ninh Thuận (13), Vĩnh Phúc (11), Gia Lai (5), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Định (4), Huế (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hậu Giang (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Kon Tum (2), Lạng Sơn (2), Kiên Giang (2), Thái Nguyên (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), and Đắk Lắk (1); 525 of these were found in communities.
- LAUSD teachers strike, Day 8: Teachers will picket Tuesday, even if UTLA, district strike deal
- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Year End 2018 Results
- Ground beef recall expands to 12 million pounds, 66 cases reported in California
- Lorain Community College, Lakeland Community College humanities students have new path to Case Western Reserve University degree
- ‘The docket is swollen’: New Orleans immigration cases pile up as shutdown continues
- Police investigate Hilltop shooting Tuesday evening
- Rain, snow expected for northern Delaware during Tuesday evening commute
- New ebola case reported in Sweden with patient isolated in Uppsala hospital
- Is Peru’s new anti-drug policy too tough even for Washington?
- Former Hahnville standout Pooka Williams seeks diversion in domestic battery case: report
- New Orleans activates freeze plan with even colder weather ahead
- Most New European HIV Cases Last Year Arose In Ukraine, Russia
- Measles outbreak: 16th case reported in Ocean County
- Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
- Measles outbreak grows near Portland, 31 cases reported
- CDC: Record tick-borne disease cases reported in 2017
- DOH confirms new rat lungworm case in East Hawaii infant
- 'Conners' star Michael Fishman divorcing wife after 19 years: report
- After a quiet Monday, snow and slush expected Tuesday evening
- New hotline available to report illegal collection of aquarium fish
5,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday evening have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.