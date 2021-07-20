4,789 new domestic cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

HCM City, Việt Nam’s biggest COVID-19 hot spot, continues to conduct a large-scale vaccination campaign. A Catholic nun has health a check-up before vaccination on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A further 4,789 new domestic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, as well as six imported cases quarantined upon arrival.

Among the 4,789 new domestic cases, as many as 728 cases were detected in the community. Others are in lockdown or quarantined areas.

HCM City recorded the highest number with 3,322 cases, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (578 cases), Đồng Nai (162 cases) and Tiền Giang (133 cases).

Other cases are from Đà Nẵng (61), Khánh Hoà (53), Hà Nội (46), Long An (46), Cần Thơ (45), Vĩnh Long (43), Phú Yên (39), Bến Tre (34), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (26), Ninh Thuận (22), Kiên Giang (20), Bình Thuận (14), Hậu Giang (10), Đắk Lắk (10), Vĩnh Phúc (9), An Giang (8), Nghệ An (8), Bình Phước (6), Bạc Liêu (4), Bắc Ninh (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Quảng Nam (3), Bình Định (3), Hưng Yên (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), Kon Tum (2), Lạng Sơn (1), Gia Lai (1), Bắc Giang (1) and Đắk Nông (1).

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum reported the first two cases since the outbreak occurred. The two men who are from other localities were quarantined after testing positive when entering Kon Tum Province.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 62,820, including 60,735 domestic and 2,085 imported cases.

Also on Tuesday, as many as 396 patients have recovered, increasing the national recoveries to 11,443.

123 patients are being treated with intensive care. Eighteen other cases are in critical condition and being treated with ECMO. — VNS