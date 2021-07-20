40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week

- Việt Nam determines to curb COVID-19 as number surpasses 40,000 mark
HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade has announced a list of 40 traditional markets that will be opened while the city is under Directive 16 to make it easier for residents to buy food and other essential goods.
All districts and Thủ Đức City have a system of many supermarkets and convenient stores opened, however in some areas traditional markets will be allowed to reopen.
Markets that want to reopen must ensure they meet 5K requirements and that they manage the density of small traders and shoppers.
Whether or not a market shall be allowed to reopen will be decided by the district People’s Committee based on how the pandemic progresses moving forward.
Local authorities are planning to re-open more markets later this week if possible.
Check out the list below for the 40 traditional markets being reopened in HCM City as of Monday July 19:
Thủ Đức City
Cát Lái Market
Bình Trưng Market
Thạnh Mỹ Lợi Market
Phú Hữu Market
An Bình (old market)
Linh Xuân Market
Tam Hải Market
Bình Phước Market
Hiệp Bình Chánh Market
District 5
An Đông Market
District 10
Nguyễn Tri Phương Market
District 11
Phú Thọ Market
Bình Thới (new market)
District 12
Ba Bầu Market
An Phú Đông Market
Ga Intersection Market
Bình Tân District
Kiến Thành Market
Bình Thạnh District
Bà Chiểu Market
Văn Thánh (new) Market
Gò Vấp District
An Hội Market
Hạnh Thông Tây Market
Bình Chánh District
Bình Chánh Market
Night Market
Tân Nhựt Market
Thuận Đạt Market
Cần Giờ District
Tam Thôn Market
Hiệp Đồng Hòa Market
Long Thạnh Market
An Thới Đông Market
Bình Khánh Market
Cần Giờ Market
Hòa Hiệp Market
Lý Nhơn Market
Củ Chi District
Block 6 Market
Phạm Văn Cội Market
Trung An Market
Trung Lập Hạ (Tân Trung Hạ) Market
Trung Lập Thượng Market
Phú Hòa Đông Market
Củ Chi Market
