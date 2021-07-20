40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week

Many markets in HCM City have been re-opened. Photo Lao Dong

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade has announced a list of 40 traditional markets that will be opened while the city is under Directive 16 to make it easier for residents to buy food and other essential goods.

All districts and Thủ Đức City have a system of many supermarkets and convenient stores opened, however in some areas traditional markets will be allowed to reopen.

Markets that want to reopen must ensure they meet 5K requirements and that they manage the density of small traders and shoppers.

Whether or not a market shall be allowed to reopen will be decided by the district People’s Committee based on how the pandemic progresses moving forward.

Local authorities are planning to re-open more markets later this week if possible.

Check out the list below for the 40 traditional markets being reopened in HCM City as of Monday July 19:

Thủ Đức City

Cát Lái Market

Bình Trưng Market

Thạnh Mỹ Lợi Market

Phú Hữu Market

An Bình (old market)

Linh Xuân Market

Tam Hải Market

Bình Phước Market

Hiệp Bình Chánh Market

District 5

An Đông Market

District 10

Nguyễn Tri Phương Market

District 11

Phú Thọ Market

Bình Thới (new market)

District 12

Ba Bầu Market

An Phú Đông Market

Ga Intersection Market

Bình Tân District

Kiến Thành Market

Bình Thạnh District

Bà Chiểu Market

Văn Thánh (new) Market

Gò Vấp District

An Hội Market

Hạnh Thông Tây Market

Bình Chánh District

Bình Chánh Market

Night Market

Tân Nhựt Market

Thuận Đạt Market

Cần Giờ District

Tam Thôn Market

Hiệp Đồng Hòa Market

Long Thạnh Market

An Thới Đông Market

Bình Khánh Market

Cần Giờ Market

Hòa Hiệp Market

Lý Nhơn Market

Củ Chi District

Block 6 Market

Phạm Văn Cội Market

Trung An Market

Trung Lập Hạ (Tân Trung Hạ) Market

Trung Lập Thượng Market

Phú Hòa Đông Market

Củ Chi Market